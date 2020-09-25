Singer Joe ‘Jowie’ Irungu’s wife Eleanor ‘Ella’ Musangi has responded after allegations that the two had parted ways, after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Jowie and his wife are seen relaxing in bed, while listening to a Gospel song.

She went ahead to caption the video saying that Premium disappointments and confusion is all fans will get, if they continue minding their business negatively.

“PREMIUM DISAPPOINTMENTS AND CONFUSIONS 🤣🤣🤣 is all you will get if you continue minding OUR BUSINESSES negatively 😊 Good morning from my sibling and I @jowie.irungu_official 👑” she wrote.

This comes barely 3 days after the two love birds raised eyebrows among their IG family after unfollowing each other and deleting photos they had taken together.

A cross check done by Pulse Live confirmed that the two who used to flaunt each other’s pictures on social media no longer did that.

The move led to lots of speculations around their love life, with a section guessing that the two might be going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Others argued that the couple might have just decided to take their relationship off social media.

It however, remains unclear if Jowie and Ella deliberately unfollowed one another on Instagram, to get people talking, ahead of the release of his new song Eyaah, which dropped on Friday afternoon.

Celebrities and especially, musicians have done this to chase clout, ahead of the release of their new songs, and just maybe, Jowie who first released Nishikilie is following suit.

