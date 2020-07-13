President Magufuli brings Diamond, Alikiba and Harmonize together (Photos)

Over the weekend, President John Pombe Magufuli brought together nemesis Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize and Alikiba at State House during a special lunch that had been organized by the ruling party in Tanzania Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

During the special lunch, Magufuli made sure that the three (Alikiba, Harmonize and Diamond) are sharing one table in the quest to iron out their difference in the music industry.

In his speech, Magufuli mentioned that he was happy to see the three who are always pitted against each for the crown of the Bongo Flava King share a Table, because it proves that CCM is bigger than their individual differences.

Diamond, Alikiba and Harmonize together

Magufuli on Diamond, Alikiba and Harmonize

"Mimi nawashukuru sana wasanii. Unapomuana Alikiba amekaa pamoja na Diamond Platnumz unaiona nguvu ya chama cha Mapinduzi. Lakini unapomuana Harmonize aliyemkimbia Diamond Platnumz leo anamsifia hadharani huu ndio utanzania ninaoutaka" said President Magufuli.

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize also used his performance time to thank Diamond and his WCB Management for being instrumental in shaping the person he is today.

Harmonize thanks Diamond

“Mimi naitwa Harmonize lakini mwanzo nilikuwa naitwa Rajab Abdul Kahali, mimi ni msannii ambaye nimeweza kuhangaika siku nyingi lakini namshukuru sana kaka yangu Diamond Platnumz, akanishika mkono na kunionyesha njia, akaniambia mdogo wangu pita humu. Kweli namshuku sana na uongozi wa WCB ni kama walezi wangu. Na mimi nikaona kabisa nitakapopata nasafi na mimi nitashika vijana wenzangu mkono. So kwa heshima naomba nimtambulishe ambaye nimeshika mkono, siisi watu wa familia za kimaskini tuweze kusaidiana wenye kwa wenye. Kijana Mpya kutoka Konde Muisc Worldwide, Ibraah Karibu” said Harmonize.

Others who were also present at the event include; Nandy, Zuchu, Lava Lava, Mbosso, Rayvanny, Shetta, Mwana FA, Babu Tale, Sallam SK just to mention a few.

WCB’s new signee Zuchu emerged as Magufuli’s favorite among all musicians who performed for the Head of State.

