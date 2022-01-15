RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Prince William broke a sacred tradition before he proposed to Kate in Kenya

Cyprian Kimutai

William failed to ask Kate's dad for his daughter's hand in marriage

Prince William kisses his wife Kate on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton famously became engaged during a romantic holiday in Kenya in 2010. But when he popped the question, William failed to ask Middleton for his daughter's hand in marriage.

The tradition of asking a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage follows one long-standing tradition men often stick to when popping the question.

William and Kate's lifelong partnership began more than 11 years ago when Prince William asked his then-girlfriend to marry him.

The life-changing moment took place in Kenya where the pair were spending the night in a remote wooden cabin near Lake Rutundu.

Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announce their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announce their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England.

Kate has since described the moment as "very romantic" and wrote that it had been a "wonderful 24 hours" in the cabin's guestbook.

During their engagement interview with journalist Tom Bradby, the couple were asked if the prince had asked Middleton for his daughter's hand in marriage. William admitted that he did not - fearing what he might say.

In the interview, he said: "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round."

"I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there." Luckily Kate said yes, and her dad was more than delighted that she would be marrying William.

This year is a significant one for the Cambridges as both celebrate 40th birthdays in 2022.

Cyprian Kimutai

