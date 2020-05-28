After years on no see and no communication, Zari Hassan seems to have ironed out her differences with Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and he can now communicate freely with his kids.

On Wednesday, Zari shared a video of Princess Tiffah gushing over her Daddy Diamond Platnumz as they discuss what he does for a living.

The video starts with Tiffah introducing herself before confessing how she loves her dad who calls her every day.

Diamond Platnumz and Daughter Princess Tiffah

Tiffah and her Papa

“Hi guys my name is princes Tiffah. I love Papa every day. When I walk in his room, his computer. Every time he loves me and calls me every day”, says Tiffah

Then Zari is heard in the background asking “What does your papa Do? What is his Job? We see him on TV, what does he do, don’t roll those eyes coz you are about to lie. He is a musician!!”

Tiffah replies saying “Everything! aah I don’t know, Musician and he is Diamond Platnumz”.

File Image of Diamond Platnumz and his Kids Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan

Re-uniting

On April 30th, an excited Platnumz was able to re-unite with his kids via a video call that he later shared it’s snippet on Instagram.

In the 27 seconds video, Princess Tiffah and Nillan are seen talking to their father, who was still in bed promising that they will link up with him later when he wakes up.

The captions of the video was “Nothing sweet than waking up to the sweetest video from your beloved kids❤”

This was the first time Diamond is making contact with his children since July, 2019, when his three kids (Dylan, Nillan and Tiffah) met for the first time via another a video call.

Video