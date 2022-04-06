Eugene Mbugua hangs out with Squid Game actors

The entrepreneur-cum-filmmaker is currently in Cannes, France attending the Marché International des Programmes de Télévision (MipTV), one of the the longest running international television market.

MipTV is essentially a content market for co-producing, buying, selling, financing and distributing entertainment content.

It provides the people involved in the TV, film, digital and audiovisual content, production and distribution industry a market conference and networking forum to discover future trends and trade content rights on a global level.

The last time small-screen executives made the annual trip to the Cote d’Azur, there were major questions if MipTV would survive.

The annual market had seen attendance decline, especially among major US companies, which preferred to focus their global sales efforts on the bigger MIPCOM market set for October.

5000 people in attendance

Mbugua was among 5,000 executives from 150 companies to make the trip to Cannes. Mbugua, famous for producing shows like Get in The Kitchen, Our Perfect Wedding, Stori Yangu, My Friend, Being Bahati, Foods of Kenya, The Best of, Concert Nyumbani, and Sol Family.

The shows have been aired on K24, KTN, NTV, Maisha Magic East, Showmax, Iflix, Kwese, Startimes, Trigger (South Africa) and Kirk TV.