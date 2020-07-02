Prominent Music producer Benard Bulimwa, popularly known as Teddy B finally boasts of a beautiful mansion that is almost complete after investing part of his daily earnings to ensure he owns a nice resting place.

Teddy B who has been documenting the construction process of his house located in Kitengela, had a site visit with a number of celebrities and they couldn’t not help it but applauded him.

Producer Teddy B

Producer Teddy B shows off his almost complete Mansion, Khaligraph Jones reacts (Photos)

Rapper Khaligraph Jones shared a number of photos of Teddy B’s mansion via his Insta-stories congratulating the music producer for owning such an exquisite mansion.

“@TeddyBProducer Congratulations bro, Big moves,” reacted Khaligraph Jones.

The Music Producer has now joined that list of celebrities in Kenya who owne decent houses.

Sudi's House

Just the other day, Singer Sudi Mohammed alias Sudi Boy also showed off his almost complete mansion.

The Maulana hit-maker took to social media to share photos of his house with a caption that read; “🙏🙏🙏 mwendo wakobe kama hii itanipendeza #mambomadogo”

In a separate post the singer also shared a photo of his newly acquired Mercedes Benz that is set to aid him in his daily movements.

Check out Jalango’s Costly Mansion in the village (Photos)

Towards the end of last year, ex-Milele FM presenter Jalang’o also put up exclusive photos of a mansion he has built in his village.

The comedian shared a series of photos saying “Pole Pole tu. Progress soon Shags will be shags.”