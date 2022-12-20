Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

According to a recent media survey by Geo Poll, the following are the 11 most popular radio stations in Kenya:

The data presented in this article is an aggregation of data drawn from GeoPoll’s daily audience measurement data collection.

Radio Citizen

Radio Citizen FM: Based in Nairobi, this station is known for its mix of music and talk shows. It commands more than 10% of the market share.

Radio Citizen FM was founded in 2001 and has become a leading voice in the Kenyan media landscape.

In addition to its core programming, the station also engages in social and community outreach initiatives, such as supporting education and health initiatives.

Radio Jambo

Radio Jambo is a popular radio station in Kenya that broadcasts in the Swahili language. It is owned by Radio Africa Group, one of the mainstream media companies in the country.

The station is known for its news, music, and entertainment programming. It has a strong presence in the Kenyan market and is widely listened to by about 8.69% of the market share.

Classic 105 FM

One of the most popular programs on Classic 105 is the "Classic 105 Breakfast Show," which airs on weekday mornings and is hosted by Maina Kageni and Mwalimu King'ang'i.

The station is known for its entertaining and informative content and has a large and loyal following of about 7% of the market share.

Radio Maisha

Radio Maisha is a popular radio station in Kenya that broadcasts in the Swahili language.

Radio Maisha is owned by the Standard Group. The station is known for its news, music, and entertainment programming.

One of the most popular presenters is Mwende Macharia who is known for her engaging personality and ability to connect with listeners.

Kiss 100FM

Kiss 100 FM is known for playing a mix of local and international music, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and more. In addition to music, the station also features a variety of talk shows and news programs.

One of the most popular programs on Kiss FM is the "Breakfast Show," which airs on weekday mornings and is hosted by Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna.

The show is known for its entertaining and informative content and has a large and loyal following commanding a market share of about 6%.

Milele FM

Milele FM is a leading Swahili radio station in Kenya owned by Mediamax Limited. The station is popular for its breakfast show which is hosted by Alex Mwakideu and Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde.

NRG Radio

NRG radio is the most popular station among the age group (15-24), commanding a market share of about 42% of those between the ages of 15-24 years old.

Inooro FM

Inooro FM is a vernacular radio station that broadcast in the Kikuyu language. The station is most popular among rural audiences and ranks high among those who are 35 years and above.

Kameme FM

Kameme FM is also a vernacular radio station that is very popular in the central region of Kenya where the Kikuyu language is widely spoken.

Hot 96 FM