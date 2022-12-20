ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Denis Mwangi

Pulse Picks features 10 of the most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 among them Radio Citizen, Radio Jambo, Classic 105 FM

Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022
Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022

Radio remains a popular medium in Kenya, with a large number of listeners tuning in to their favourite stations every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to a recent media survey by Geo Poll, the following are the 11 most popular radio stations in Kenya:

The data presented in this article is an aggregation of data drawn from GeoPoll’s daily audience measurement data collection.

Radio Citizen FM: Based in Nairobi, this station is known for its mix of music and talk shows. It commands more than 10% of the market share.

Radio Citizen FM was founded in 2001 and has become a leading voice in the Kenyan media landscape.

In addition to its core programming, the station also engages in social and community outreach initiatives, such as supporting education and health initiatives.

Radio Jambo is a popular radio station in Kenya that broadcasts in the Swahili language. It is owned by Radio Africa Group, one of the mainstream media companies in the country.

The station is known for its news, music, and entertainment programming. It has a strong presence in the Kenyan market and is widely listened to by about 8.69% of the market share.

One of the most popular programs on Classic 105 is the "Classic 105 Breakfast Show," which airs on weekday mornings and is hosted by Maina Kageni and Mwalimu King'ang'i.

The station is known for its entertaining and informative content and has a large and loyal following of about 7% of the market share.

Radio Maisha is a popular radio station in Kenya that broadcasts in the Swahili language.

Radio Maisha is owned by the Standard Group. The station is known for its news, music, and entertainment programming.

One of the most popular presenters is Mwende Macharia who is known for her engaging personality and ability to connect with listeners.

Kiss 100 FM is known for playing a mix of local and international music, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and more. In addition to music, the station also features a variety of talk shows and news programs.

One of the most popular programs on Kiss FM is the "Breakfast Show," which airs on weekday mornings and is hosted by Kamene Goro and Oga Obinna.

The show is known for its entertaining and informative content and has a large and loyal following commanding a market share of about 6%.

Milele FM is a leading Swahili radio station in Kenya owned by Mediamax Limited. The station is popular for its breakfast show which is hosted by Alex Mwakideu and Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde.

NRG radio is the most popular station among the age group (15-24), commanding a market share of about 42% of those between the ages of 15-24 years old.

Inooro FM is a vernacular radio station that broadcast in the Kikuyu language. The station is most popular among rural audiences and ranks high among those who are 35 years and above.

Kameme FM is also a vernacular radio station that is very popular in the central region of Kenya where the Kikuyu language is widely spoken.

Hot 96 is a radio station that broadcasts also popular among 18-35-year-old urban and periurban audiences.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans

Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans

Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

Sauti Sol addresses public uproar over their performance at SolFest

Sauti Sol addresses public uproar over their performance at SolFest

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

Give Karen Nyamu a break: Khalwale tells Kenyans discussing Senator's Dubai drama

Give Karen Nyamu a break: Khalwale tells Kenyans discussing Senator's Dubai drama

Alex Chamwada's 'Daring Abroad' show airing in Gìkùyù

Alex Chamwada's 'Daring Abroad' show airing in Gìkùyù

Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jeff Koinange

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh

Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh