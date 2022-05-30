RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

UK to host four day party in honour of the Queen

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Queen Elizabeth is the longest reigning living monarch

Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne. On June 2, 1953, the Queen was crowned at Westminster Abbey in the first ever televised coronation service. To mark the occasion, Britain has announced four days of festivities.

Recommended articles

The four days of events begin on Thursday, June 2 with the traditional "Trooping the Colour" military parade in central London. Immediately after, there will be a flypast of both modern and historic aircraft.

On Friday, June 3, a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London will be conducted. Saturday, June 4 will see family members attend the Epsom Derby horse race but it is not clear yet whether the Queen will attend amid reports of her being ill.

After the horse race, a concert will take place outside Buckingham Palace, featuring the likes of rock group Queen, pop band Duran Duran and U.S. singer Diana Ross. Celebrations will conclude on Sunday, with street parties and a pageant through London.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya, 1972. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya, 1972. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Buckingham Palace announced that ‘after careful consideration’ the Queen would not invite the Duke of York, Prince Andrew or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respectively to join her as they were no longer working members of the Royal Family.

However, the Queen is expected to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the very first time. Lilibet, whose name is a nickname of the monarch’s, is the second-born child of Prince Harry and Markle.

The visit will be the first time the couple will reunite with the royal family - aside from the Queen and Prince Charles - since they stepped down from their senior roles in 2020, having met the two during a secret visit in April 2022.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 828755a0-3571-4e49-9046-240046534445

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My channel handbag costs Sh600K - Vera Sidika reveals

My channel handbag costs Sh600K - Vera Sidika reveals

Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

UK to host four day party in honour of the Queen

UK to host four day party in honour of the Queen

Obinna opens up on rocky relationship with his dad, reveals they don't talk

Obinna opens up on rocky relationship with his dad, reveals they don't talk

Rick Ross dating Hamisa Mobetto, Willis Raburu expecting baby & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rick Ross dating Hamisa Mobetto, Willis Raburu expecting baby & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Kenyan creators to benefit from Spotify's Sh11 million grant [Details]

Kenyan creators to benefit from Spotify's Sh11 million grant [Details]

Singer Nandy receives distinguished YouTube award

Singer Nandy receives distinguished YouTube award

Trending

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]