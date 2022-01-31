RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Radio Presenter Njambi Koikai to vie Dagoretti South MP

Authors:

Amos Robi

Njambi will be running as an independent candidate

Njambi Koikai
Njambi Koikai

Popular radio presenter and reggae emcee Mary Njambi Koikai also known as Fyah Mama Jahmby has announced she is going to vie for the Dagoretti South parliamentary seat in the upcoming polls.

Recommended articles

Through her Instagram, the veteran reggae emcee laid down the issues she is going to address if elected as the next Dagoretti Member of Parliament (MP).

Some of the issues outlined in her manifesto include; youth employment, water accessibility, health care improvement as well as matters effecting the elderly and people living with disabilities.

“The spirit of community and purpose can be felt in our drive, the friendships we've created since childhood which have been passed on from generation to generation. Living in this community has shaped my values and the direction of my life. This has encouraged me to work for my community to improve the social and economic status of our people by working together.” Njambi said in her lengthy post.

Njambi Koikai
Njambi Koikai Njambi Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Being an endometriosis survivor, Njambi pledged a pillar of health dubbed Uboreshaji wa afya (Improved healthcare) upon election.

“I battled Endometriosis and Adenomyosis which are menstrual health related diseases for over 15 years and through this experience, I identified gaps in our healthcare system that motivated me to advocate for better access to healthcare for our communities in Dagoretti South.” Njambi’s post read.

Njambi who will be seeking to succeed MP Simba Arati said the voices of the elderly and people living with disabilities will also be heard under her leadership.

“These include the many elderly people, the people with living with disabilities and those living with mental health challenges and developmental conditions. We tend to silence these vulnerable people and their families. We need to listen to their needs. Like anyone else, they want opportunities and support to care for themselves. We also need to make it easier for their families and communities to care for them.” Njambi said.

Maji Maji and Edwin Sifuna
Maji Maji and Edwin Sifuna Njambi Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Another radio presenters who have announced political ambitions include Julius Owino also known as Maji Maji of Ghetto radio will be hoping to get the Seme parliamentary seat.

Other entertainers seeking elective positions in the August 9 polls include, Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o, musician and medic Frasha, rapper Prezzo, P-unit's Gabu, Kelvin Daniel (Kijana Pat Pat), former radio and TV host DNG, Samidoh's baby mama Karen Nyamu, Kikuyu gospel artiste Loise Kim and vlogger Xtian Ndela.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami finally unveils first artiste signed under her record label

Nadia Mukami finally unveils first artiste signed under her record label

Radio Presenter Njambi Koikai to vie Dagoretti South MP

Radio Presenter Njambi Koikai to vie Dagoretti South MP

Popular Beauty Queen jumps to death from 9th floor apartment in New York

Popular Beauty Queen jumps to death from 9th floor apartment in New York

Madowo, Zuchu & Nadia Ahmed named among 100 most influential young Africans [Full List]

Madowo, Zuchu & Nadia Ahmed named among 100 most influential young Africans [Full List]

NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail in mourning

NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail in mourning

Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts

Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts

Akuku Danger rushed to hospital again, days after being discharged

Akuku Danger rushed to hospital again, days after being discharged

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Emotional end as Jamal Gaddafi quits KTN

Emotional end as Jamal Gaddafi quits KTN

Trending

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into stretch limo [Photo&Video]

Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into a stretch limo

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Eve Mungai

Jalang'o's possible replacement unveiled on Kiss 100

Jalang'o, Kamene Goro and Dr Ofweneke