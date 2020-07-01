Radio Maisha Presenter Clement Mlekenyi aka Clemmo is a thankful man after surviving a grisly road accident with his family.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Clemmo’s car was badly damaged, but miraculously he escaped with minor injuries.

“Came out of this alive with my family!! GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME🙏🙏🙏 ASANTE MUNGU Kwa fursa nyingine yakua hai na familia yangu🙏🙏” reads Clemmo’s post.

Radio Maisha Presenter Clemmo survives grisly Road accident with Family (Photos)

Pole sana

Clemmo’s co-host at Radio Maisha Mwende Mwacharia took to the comment section to wish her colleague well following the unfortunate incident.

mwendemacharia “Poleni sana Kaka and all glory to God for being with you❤️”

prezzo254 “Poleni sana bro cha muhimu ni kwamba hamna aliyeumia, Mungu apewe sifa 🙏”

hassani_umar “God is not yet done with you bro, amekupangia makubwa sana mbele”

officialshetta “Pole kaka mungu ni mwema... 🙏🙏”

rosa_ree “Clemo😭 pole sanaaaa. Mungu akupe nguvu”

Radio Maisha Presenter Clemmo survives grisly Road accident with Family (Photos)

dj2one2 “Kabisa bro. Good to see you and your family doing well. God has a purpose for you”

gnakowarawara “Oooh man pole sana kaka asee”

hopekidhk “Whaaaat maaaaaan !!!!! Poleni sana bro, MUNGU mkuu siku zote 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

berylowano “Pole sana,to God be The Glory 🙏”

kenzomatata “Wah! Pole sana kaka🙏”

linexsundaymjeda “Pole sana my G”

cityboy_ke “Waaah Man PoleSanaaa Mola akuangalie ❤️ 🤞”

emmanuelmwashumbe “God loves you bro 🙏🙏🙏”

Radio Maisha Presenter Clemmo survives grisly Road accident with Family (Photos)

freshiah “We thank God for saving you and your family.quick recovery my dear”

nyota_ndogo “Pole mdogo wangu MUNGU mkubwa”

mojishortbabaa “Mungu ni mwema pole Sana bro🙏”

celestinendinda “Indeed God is good”

djjr254 “Pole Sana My G, Mungu Ni Mwema 🙏🏼”

this_is_gathoni ‘Poleni sana, we thank God for you and your family's safety. 🙏”

guardianangelglobal “Pole sana Ndugu 🙏🙏”