Media Personality Billy Miya hosted his last breakfast show on Radio Maisha dubbed #MaishaAsubuhi under the tag #BillynaTricky, as MCA Tricky exits the Standard Group owned station.

On Friday, Billy and MCA Tricky announced that they were hosting their last show together as a duo, with Tricky saying goodbye to his fans at Maisha after hosting the breakfast show since October 2018.

“My Last show on Radio Maisha Breakfast show! Unakumbuka nini hii miaka tumeteka anga? #MaishaConcertFriday #BillyNaTricky” shared Billy Miya.

Billy Miya and MCA Tricky

Thank you

In a video, MCA Tricky thanked Radio Maisha's management and fans for the support they have accorded him for the last two years.

“Thank you so much ma fans wote wa Radio Maisha, mafans wa Billy na Tricky , wenye walini-support hata kbal nijue kuwasha MIC hadi sai. I will miss this show,” said MCA Tricky.

He added that, “Thank you so much team @radiomaisha.ke for your 21 months wonderful experience!! Been Amazing , Farewell concert happening right now , stay tuned 💪💪😉😉 #maishaconcertfriday”

Billy Miya and MCA Tricky

Changes at Radio Maisha

Following the Exit of MCA Tricky, Radio Maisha Management has made changes in its programming, replacing the morning duo with Emmanuel Mwashume and Shuga Boy who will take over the show from Monday.

On the other hand, Billy Miya will be hosting the Evening Drive show alongside Mbaruk Mwalimu. The evening drive show was previously hosted by Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy.

Mbaruk Mwalimu and Billy Miya

Headed to Milele FM

On Monday, Pulse Live reported that MCA Tricky is headed to Milele FM to join Alex Mwakideu on the breakfast show as Jalang’o’s replacement.

The Churchill show comedian joined Radio Maisha in October 2018 and his departure comes after a year and 9 months spell with the Mombasa road based radio station.