Raila Odinga Junior is out here capitalizing on Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s tribulation by throwing shade at the legislator, hours after he was axed as the Senate Majority Leader.

In an early morning Tweet, Junior compared the ongoing wrangles in Jubilee Party to a movie with Murkomen as the main character, wondering who will be axed next.

“I’m Watching this series called “Jubilee”,season 2 is moto Fire. Halfway through plot twist!! A main-sub character @kipmurkomen axed from leader of majority, you knew it was coming but dang, the drama. Season finale fast approaching Popcorn, I wonder who’s next...” reads Raila Junior's tweet.

Changes made at the Senate

Junior’s mockery comes hours after the Senate through Speaker Kenneth Lusaka rubber-stamped the new changes made in house with Sen. Samuel Poghisio as the new Leader of Majority, Sen. Irungu Kang'ata (Majority Chief Whip), Sen. Fatuma Dullo Adan (Deputy Majority Leader) and Sen. Farhiya Ali Haji (Deputy Majority Chief Whip).

However, in a turn over of events, Senator Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika have moved to court challenging their removal from the Senate leadership.

The duo sued Jubilee Party, KANU, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Chair Nelson Dzuya, Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.

During Tuesday's Senate sitting the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator protested his ouster from the Jubilee senate leadership.

"I want to say to the President: Now, therefore, deliver for the people of Kenya. Murkomen is out of the way. If I was your stumbling block, deliver for the people of Kenya, Mr Speaker, this is not your decision. You made this decision under duress and undue influence and I am sorry you had to do it. Thank you, Mr Speaker," said Murkomen.