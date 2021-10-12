RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Raila spotted wearing stylish Off-White Nike Air Force 1 shoes

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Odinga is on a charm offensive trying to win over the youth.

Raila Odinga looked stylish and hip when he wore Off-White Nike Air Force 1 shoes today, when he met a section of youth leaders from the Mt. Kenya region at the University of Nairobi.

The shoes in particular, Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Complex “AF100” was released by American company Nike when they celebrated the 35th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore's iconic Air Force 1 model.

The shoe which costs close to Sh.20,000 was designed by Virgil Abloh, a well known fashion designer based in America. Abloh dominated streetwear with his newfangled designs at Off-White and is now taking over tailoring as men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

However, the real jewel in his crown comes in the form of footwear, as he continues to join forces with Nike on the most in-demand collaboration of the decade.

Raila bought the shoes from two young men called Ali and Hillary. Pulse Live Kenya

The Nike x Off white collaboration was the biggest thing that happened to the industry, ever since Nike signed Michael Jordan, and Adidas joined forces with Kanye.

This partnership has brought so much style, uniqueness to the industry and contributed to a big portion of the sneakers aftermarket value.

The shoe's blue leather upper is accented by Virgil Abloh's signature touches, including a stiched-on metallic dark blue Swoosh and an orange tongue tag, with prominent branding on the medial side.

'Air' appears on the midsole, while the foam tongue sports an off-center tongue tag. The left shoe includes a hang-tag.

The former Prime Minister is currently on a charm offensive trying to win the votes of the youth.

“The youth can be a blessing or curse if depending on the way you use them. If they are not well empowered, they become delinquents, criminals, drug addicts, but if they are properly empowered, they become a source for wealth creation,” Odinga said, when he was hosted by Mt Kenya Foundation leaders at Safari Park hotel, Nairobi.

