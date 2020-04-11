Tanzanian rapper Bill Nass proposed to his longtime girlfriend and songbird Faustina Charles Mfinaga popularly known as Nandy.

In a video, Bill Nass surprised Nandy who was performing during alive show on Tanzania’s TVE, as he walked up the stage said a few words and went down on his knee to propose to the singer.

“We’ve been together ka kipindi kirefu sana tumepitia vitu vingi vizuri na vibaya. Najua upande wako mbaya, najua upande wako mzuri but nimechagua pande zote mbili nakupena sana na ninatamani dunia nzima ijue so leo itakuwa siku nzuri sana kupropose. I love you,” said Bill Nass before putting the ring on her finger.

Ruge

Nandy and Bill Nass used to be lovers before they parted ways a few years back and she went on date Ruge Mutahaba who passed on about a year ago.

Ruge and Nandy were set to get married before he passed on from a long illness that saw him (Ruge) seek treatment in South Africa where he was hospitalized for several months.

Bill Nass

After Ruge’s death, Bill Nass and Nandy were seen to be very close and speculations arose on whether the two were back together, claims they vehemently denied saying that they were only good friends.

This however, seems to have changed from being good friends and they are now engaged.