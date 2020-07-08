Rapper Icy Lando drops much anctipated hit ‘Options’ ft Jamaica’s Sean Kingston

Fast-rising Kenyan Rapper Icy Lando is scaling new heights in the Music industry after teaming up with Jamaica’s Sean Kingston for his new joint dubbed ‘Options’.

Growing up in Nairobi, Icy Lando’s artistic journey is one of hard work and persistence and his new song is already doing well on different streaming platforms.

Filled with ferocious melodies and pounding drum patterns, “Options” is an artful display of Icy’s passion for music.

Produced by UK based producer Blanq Beatz, Icy collaborates with one of his musical icons to create a track overflowing with summer soaked rhythms.

Discovering a passion for music through his sister, Icy joined his high school choir and band - later competing in music festivals annually. Eventually joining the Kenyan Boys Choir, the artist found the time to nourish his musical talent and create a sound that is truly unique.

Icy is among the few talents in the music industry who can rap, singing and producer at the same time.

Talking about his new song Icy Lando says;

“In 2007 when Sean Kingston released 'Beautiful Girls', I had just joined our high school band and we did a rendition of the song. I loved the vibe of the track and it inspired me to be an artist. Thirteen years later and I have the privilege to release a single with my idol. Sean Kingston’s music has influenced me throughout my journey and I am so excited for everyone to listen to this single”

Icy Lando got the chance to work with Sean Kingston via his manager Go2kelo who has been working with Icy Lando on previous singles. Options was a solo single by Icy Lando and as much as it was a banger, Go2Kelo believed the Brand power and talent of Sean Kingston on the song would make a huge difference. Once the song was to Sean, he loved it and put his hook on it

With support from Elicit Magazine, Fame Magazine and Urban Vault, “Options” showcases a rising talent who has a passion for his craft.

