Khaligraph Jones reveals why he was not allowed to attend Kantai’s funeral (Video)

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has for the first time disclosed that he was barred from attending the late Chris Kantai’s funeral based on accusations that he also contributed to his death.

In an interview with CTA’s Richard Njau, Papa Jones mentioned that Kantai’s mother was made to believe that he is the one who made Chris Kantai to undergo depression that later contributed to his death.

Causing Kantai's death

“Even after his death a lot of things were said, that ooh Khaligraph you went and worked with him and when he was suffering I just left him to suffer. They are always looking for someone to blame when there is a crisis. Do you know I wasn’t allowed to attended his burial in Ngong. Apparently this is what was being said about the whole ordeal, Kantai’s mom was made to believed that I’m the one who made Kantai go through depression and eventually passing away.

That’s why I’m telling you, when you raise to certain levels in life and you have influence over people and you are making it, you are successful people will always have bad intentions. It is said that I’m the one who took Chris Kantai’s style and ran with it and now I left him to suffer, instead of helping him out. It is said that I owed him money from the song we did together. That I didn’t pay him and now he passed away and it’s all because of me. And now the mom gave directives that Khaligraph Jones should never be allowed to attend Kantai’s funeral. That is how it happened. It hurts but, it is what it is” said Khaligrah Jones.

Chris Kantai's death

Chris Kantai, who was famed for songs such as ‘Issues, ‘Huu ni nani G’ and ‘Ting Badi Malo’ a collabo with Khaligraph Jones passed on back in February 2019.

Before his death, Kantai was battling alcoholism but in 2016 he made a comeback in the music industry with “Ting Badi Malo” featuring Papa Jones.

According to his family, Kantai’s death was caused by acute peptic ulcers. Kantai’s mother stays in the US.

