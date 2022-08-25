Rapper Nyashinski has spiced up the swearing in of Nairobi governor elect Johnson Sakaja witha a performance at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC)
Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]
The event was hosted by radio personalities Massawe Japani and Jimmy Gathu
The Mungu pekee singer arrived at the accompanied by his wife Zia.
The two have had a close friendship with Sakaja previously saying Nyashinski was an artist he admired and listened to.
“You know I love music and today I had an amazing opportunity to have a conversation with an artiste I greatly admire and listen to. So keep it here for that exclusive conversation” Sakaja said in a previous interview
The event will be taking place at the same time as many other governors elect will also be sworn-in their respective counties.
How elections cost me Sh15 million in one day
Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja recently revealed that the August 9, General Election cost him Sh15 million.
Sakaja said in an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura that he used the money to pay agents during the day of the election.
He broke down that on the voting day, he stationed about 3,543 agents across all the polling stations in Nairobi county.
"We need to have an electronic transmission for our polls. I have just finished sorting out my agents. It cost me Sh15 million," Sakaja revealed.
He also explained that the money only catered for a day's work and his agents volunteered after the tallying took longer than he had anticipated.
His investment paid off after Sakaja he was declared the winner, garnering 699,392 votes against his competitor Polycarp Igathe who had 576,516 votes
According to a 2021 report released by Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) in collaboration with The Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) the high cost of Kenya’s politics has major implications for political participation and development.
