Kenyan R&B and Hip-Hop Artiste Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski has shared a sneak peek of his upcoming talk show dubbed ‘NYASHINSKITALKS’ that will be premiering soon on his YouTube channel.

In a 49-seconds video shared across all his social media platforms, the Mungu Pekee maker will be having a seat-down interview with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

“Hey fam, I have some exciting news for you. "NYASHINSKITALKS" is Coming Soon to my YouTube channel na tunaanza na @jsakaja . Can't wait!!” shared Nyashiski.

Rapper Nyashinski and Senator Sakaja

Speaking in the short video Senator Sakaja said; “You know I love music and today I had an amazing opportunity to have a conversation with an artiste I greatly admire and listen to. So keep it here for that exclusive conversation”

On the other hand, Nyash says; “What am here on earth to do ni ku-create vitu amazing… we should be the leader of this generation that is coming up. If you take away social media from the equation with are left with each other”

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The announcement of Nyashinski’s upcoming Talk show exited a good number of hi fans and followers, who lauded him for the thoughtful idea.

Reactions

marie_herah “Can't wait either 🔥🔥”

borys_prince “Nyash🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

prettyloop2 ‘I'd love to see this”

semgo_slimmingtea ‘Yesss. Am waiting for the kalewa”

jizohsaviour ‘Sounds like a real talk can’t wait 😊”