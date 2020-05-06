Rapper Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo has disclosed that all his rap songs will have a line (lyrics) talking about Marijuana until the day it will be legalized.

The Number Nane finest made the revelation in a tweet while drumming support for his new joint dubbed #Cheche featuring rapper Barack Jaccuzi under the tag #Velaniwife

“From Now hence forth every song will have a weed aka marijuana Line till the day it’s gonna be legalized. Don’t @ me if You don’t understand why. #VelaNiWife #Legalize #Che” reads Octopizzo’s tweet.

Octopizzo promises to sing about Marijuana in all his songs until its legalized

Medicinal value

The Noma Ni maker has been on the frontline Championing for the legalization of bhang on grounds that it as medicinal value.

The rapper even worked closely with the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth who had table a motion in Parliament seeking legalization of Marijuana, but unfortunately succumbed to cancer before realizing his dream.

Last year in a interview with Mzazi Willy Tuva, the rapper said “Leader wetu pale mtaani naweza sema amejaribu. Amekua akisupport education, arts na pia kuna kitu ali table pale parliament ya ku legalize ngwai (bhang). Na hio niimportant sana. Madhara gani?” Si pombe ina madhara? Sigara iko na madhara mbaya kuliko bhangi…Medicinal – unaweza kunywa ata kwa chai. Si lazima uvute. Mtu akisema ku legalize marijuana si ati ni kwamba watu wavute tu. Waeza weka kwa chai na haina madhara. We ukinywa chai umewahi sikia ina madhara? Ushawahi sikia kitu inaitwa ganja tea?”

Researchers

Kenyan scientists and researchers have argued that cannabis has medicinal purposes and is, therefore, safe for consumption.

Some of the people championing for legalization of Marijuana in Kenya are; Prof Simon Mwaura, economist David Ndii, and Gwada among other Kenyans. Raila Junior, also called for its legalization.