Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Rashid Abdalla has for the first time shared details of when he first cooked for his wife Lulu Hassan, who is the mother of his three children.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Rashid took his fans down memory lane by sharing an old picture of himself cooking.

The news anchor who was celebrating his birthday mentioned that the gas cooker he used to prepare the food belonged to a friend of his, and that they had contributed money to buy the food.

Rashid Abdalla reminisces the first time he cooked for his wife Lulu Hassan

Mr Abdalla shared the post as an appreciation to all who had wished him a happy birthday, as he turned a year older.

He also used the post to encourage his followers that everyone starts life somewhere and only God knows what their future looks like.

The Citizen TV news anchor called on his fans to be patient and always pray.

“#sisemikitu Nina zaidi ya ASANTE kwenu nyote mulioipa siku yangu ya kuzaliwa maana. Na kwa sababu hiyo nimeamua kuwawekea picha kipindi hicho mimi ni bonge la handsome wacha siku hizi nimechapa. Nakumbuka vest nyingi hazikunitosha kwa jinsi Gym ilivyoitikia mwilini sababu iliyonifanya nikaacha mazoezi kutokana na ushauri wa madaktari kwani walihofia nikiendelea hivyo basi hakuna nguo zingenitosha. Picha hii ndiyo siku ya kwanza maishani kumpikia kope mkonyeza nyusi zangu @loulou_hassan msosi. Nakumbuka ilikuwa ugali lakini mboga nitazibana kwa leo 😂😂😂😂😂. Asanteni sana, sitosita kuwashukuru. Mungu awabariki na awalinde na madhila ya dunia. Picha na jiko vyote vya @girrimani (mzee wa data) lakini unga na kitoweo tulichanga 😂😂😂😂. PAMBANA KWA UNACHOKIFANYA KWANI KESHO YAKO INA MUNGU KUPITIA JUHUDI ZAKO, SUBRA NA DUA,” said Rashid Abdalla.