Legendary Reggae crooner Buju Banton is set to entertain Reggae lovers at KICC, courtesy of #NRGWave Legends Edition on February, 8TH 2019.

This will be the first time for the Legend to perform in Africa.

Revelers looking forward to attend the concept are expected to check in as early as 6pm with the show kicking off at 8pm.

On the decks it will be the likes of; Kriss Darlin, DJ MOH, Teargas the Entertainer and Silver Star many more.

Reggae Crooner Buju Banton set to perform at KICC, first time in Africa

Globally celebrated legend

Speaking about the event, Beverlyne Wangari, NRG Radio’s Head of Strategy, Digital & Events noted that this will be the first event of the decade in Kenya with such a globally celebrated legend.

“It has taken months of preparation and we have invested heavily on the best security, central venue and state of the art set-up to ensure all revelers have a great and memorable experience" said Beverlyne Wangari.

Buju Banton’s fans will rock to his greatest hits including ‘Champion', 'Hills and Valleys’, ‘Destiny’ as well as his new songs such as His first song since his release from prison "country

#NRGWave

The event will be produced by NRG Radio is proudly sponsored by Tusker, Coca-Cola and Mosound Events. Calling all reggae lovers to grab their tickets early and don't miss out to #NRGWave's Legend edition with Buju Banton live in Nairobi

This will be #NRGWave’s 5th concert edition and 3rd one hottest in Nairobi. #NRGWave has been a key component of youth culture in Kenya giving the Kenyan youth demographic a global standard entertainment experience that is a first of its kind in the country.

Previously, the #NRGWave has hosted stars like; Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Diamond Platnumz, Burna boy just to name a few.