Tanzanian singer Richard Martin popularly known as Rich Mavoko has made a comeback in the Music industry and on social media after missing in action for the past 11 months.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Mavoko is gearing up to the release of his Minitape on August 8, 2020, bringing to an end his absence in the Music Industry.

Rich Mavoko

Messi is Back

“I MISSED ALL MY PEOPLE. Just keep the date on your mind. #minitaperichmavoko.

Mashabiki zangu mmekua mkinipa ushirikiano mpaka sasa na ninajua mnaendelea kufanya ivyo,mziki ni kitu ninachokipenda na nina ishi nao.Najua sio kila mtu atakaeweza kufika pale @hyatt_kilimanjaro ivyo basi mtaweza kuangalia tukio lote katka tv yenu pendwa @mambotvswahili .Bado nahitaji ushirikiano wenu wa dhati. LOVE AND SUPPORT. (My Fans, you have supported me till now, I know that I have your support in future too. Music is my passion and I live for it.I know all my fans cant make it to Hyatt and therefore you all wil be able to watch ny whole event live on Mambo tv - Swahili. I still need your support. cc @nileshbhatttz1 @mambotvswahili @billioneakid. #minitaperichmavoko,” shared Rich Mavoko.

An inspection on Mavoko’s social media pages indicates that he last update his Instagram account on January 1st, 2020, until yesterday when he came back with the news of his upcoming Minitape.

Also Read: Rich Mavoko reveals main reason for WCB Exit

Rich Mavoko

On YouTube, Mavoko who is also referred to as the Messi of Bongo Flava, dropped his last song on the streaming platform dubbed Babilon on Aug 29, 2019.

Konde Boy on Rich Mavoko

In May, Konde Music worldwide CEO Harmonize expressed concerns over Mavoko’s absence in the game, stating that fans should not be too quick to judge their celebrities when they take a break to strategize.

“Mana Mzazi wa Mwenzio Ni wako Pia Laana Yake Haishindwi Kukupata ...!! La Mwisho Kabisa Mgeukie Mwenzio Anaefurahia Na Kuifanya Hii Kuwa Ni Habari Njema Kwake Ya Kumfanya Atembee Kifua Mbele Na Hata Kuandika Mtandaoni Kwa Furaha MAVOCO KAPOTEA muulize Anafaidika Nanini ...??? Mungu Anasababu Na Maana Yake Bro @richimavoco Kama Mdogoako Nakuombea Najua Ukimya Wako Unamaana Kubwa Sanaa Ndani Yako Ninachojua Ni Kujiweka Sawa Na Kutuletea Kazi Zingine Tunakupenda Na Tunakuombea Mungu Akufanyie Wepesi...!!! Let's Go Bro Mdogoako Rafiki Yako Nipo Hapa Muda Wowote...!!!! RAMADAN KAREEM,” wrote Harmonize.

File Photo- Rayvanny, Harmonize and Rich Mavoko

The WCB Exit

Mavoko parted ways with the Diamond owned record label WCB Wasafi in July 2018, but since then he has not been doing well in the music industry.

He went ahead and started his own empire dubbed “Billionaire Kid”. He joined WCB Wasafi in June 2016.