City preacher and life coach Robert Burale is in Jubilation and grateful for being in good health as the year comes to an end.

In an Instagram post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Burale mentioned that for the past three years in a row, he was always admitted at Nairobi Hospital during the festive season, but the year 2019 has been different.

In his post, the stylish preacher expressed gratitude towards; Ian Mbugua, Ezekiel Mutua, Big Ted (Thomas Kwaka) and Blak Aende for being there for him during the low moments.

Pastor Robert Burale (Instagram)

Testimony Time

“Testimony Time...For the last three years in a row a time like now I was admitted at Nairobi Hospital but today I stand in full health....God be praised...All I need now is a Christmas day invite.....Prepare loads of Food.... By the one of the times I was admitted @teamd2d silently brought me nyama choma undercover @ian.mbugua came with the choir to sing to the patients...my twin brother @blakaende sat with me one day in hospital for 4 hours only to tell me he had left people in the car ...🤣🤣🤣..@dr.ezekielmutua came and prayed and sat with me all day and even helped with my discharg process and even offered his driver to take me home...truly and genuine godly man,” shared Robert Burale.

Pastor Burale who wears many hats including, image consultant, emcee, motivational speaker, actor, PR, and Marketing Strategist among others loves a good stylish look.