Robert Burale loses sister

City Preacher and motivational speaker Robert Burale is mourning the death of his sister Sarah.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Burale said that he had no words to describe what he was feeling after receiving a call from the doctor that his sister had passed on.

He went on to state that their father and two brothers died before Sarah, adding that she fought a good fight and her race is now over.

“My sister Sarah ...Words fail me ...The phone call from the doctor that you are no more hit me like a thunderbolt. This is hard....Really hard... Rest well my sister... Dad and our two brothers had gone before you...Enter into the Heavens triumphantly… You fought a good fight ....You ran a good race and have now finished your race. Rest well my sister Sarah....” wrote Burale.

This comes a few months after Burale also announced the demise of his uncle. According to Burale, the departed uncle was his only surviving uncle.

“REST WELL. May Heaven receive you well.....you have followed your brothers Absalom,Apollo,John,Sam,George.....you were the last of the strong battalion remaining. As your sons/nephews we will carry on with the legacy......REST WELL,” read Burale’s post.