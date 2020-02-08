Hours after Dennis Mwangi popularly known as Papa Dennis met the cruel hand of death, his friend has come out to reveal that the late gospel singer was struggling contrary to peoples belief that he was wealthy.

BBC journalist Roncliffe Odit on Saturday, disclosed that the singer had nothing and that he was struggling.

Roncliffe mentioned that Papa Dennis was wealthy but never invested and when he parted ways with Maliza Umaskini, he went broke.

He had nothing, He was struggling - Papa Dennis’ friend opens up after his death

Maliza Umaskini is a nonprofit foundation owned by Sadat Muhindi that seeks to elevate the livelihoods of young and talented people. It is believed that the foundation was responsible for his high end lifestyle and expensive video shoots across different parts of the globe.

"He was very humbled and talented. Sadly, just like any other musician, he never invested the cash. He lived large and when he finally parted ways with Maliza Umaskini, he had nothing,"said Roncliff.

"I was among the first presenters to play his songs when I was working in QFM, he was also a personal friend and I knew him when he was first signed by Maliza Umaskini. Life became very hard. The society out here thinks he is loaded while in the real sense, he had nothing. He was struggling," he added.

Papa Dennis with some of the awards he won

It is alleged that the award winning singer died after falling from an apartment building in Pangani last night and police suspect suicide.

There have been several allegations surrounding his mysterious death.

Witnesses say that Papa was in a studio session at Nairobi Records, owned by legendary producer Mash Mjukuu, when he stormed out of the room and fell from the 7th floor of the Ngara building and died immediately.

Its is not yet clear what transpired resulting into the singers death.