Singer Akothee’s daughter Rue Baby has finally come clean on reports that she is dating comedian and Radio presenter MCA Tricky.

Speaking when she appeared on Chat Spot, Rue Baby said that they are only good friends and all they do is the skits they shoot together.

She went on to mention that there is not one time that the comedian has admitted that they are a couple. and they have never announced it officially.

Rue Baby comes clean on dating Comedian MCA Tricky

“Tricky and I are friends. We are just good friends and I’d say its just skits most of the time. Hakuna mahali mmeona ameniita girlfriend. Hakuna mahali tumesema it’s official,” said Rue.

She also narrated how fans flooded her Facebook comment section with pictures of another girl that MCA Tricky had done the skits with. Many of them wanting to know if she had been dumped by the comedian.

“There’s a time he did a skit about 2 months ago na msichana mwingine hapo and then my Facebook was full. People on Facebook hawana filter my comment section was just full of that girl’s photos kwani umeachwa? woiyee aki pole usijali. Tricky and I are just friends. Good friends. We just do skits together and that it,” she said.

Asked if she currently dating, Rue Baby said she was not comfortable talking about it because it could get her into trouble with her mum, Akothee.

“Nikisema naweza pigwa labda Madam Boss anawatch wacha tu I leave that one hanging. You know mothers,” said Rue.