ADVERTISEMENT
Ruth K speaks on relationship with Carol Sonnie & claims of snatching Mulamwah from her

Charles Ouma

"People assumed Sonnie and I were friends and that I snatched Mulamwah.” Ruth K explained before giving her side of the story which she added could be corroborated by Carol Sonnie

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K
Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K

Ruth K has addressed claims of being a husband snatcher sparked by Mulamwah’s confession that he started dating the YouTuber when his now ex-lover Carol Sonnie was still pregnant.

Claims by Sonnie in a recent interview that Ruth K is her friend further added speculation to the drama, prompting the mother of one to set the record straight.

'This whole story came about after Sonnie who I deeply respect said I am her friend. People assumed Sonnie and I were friends and that I snatched Mulamwah.” Ruth K explained.

READ: Mulamwah introduces his third child, whose mother tragically passed away

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram)
Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

She noted that people blew it out of proportion and gave her side of the story, clarifying that she has never met Sonnie.

“People blew it out of proportion. We have never met and we have never schooled together. 'She can confirm we have never been friends. I lived and schooled in Eldoret, I only came to Nairobi recently,” Ruth K added.

Mulamwah threw the spanner into works when he confirmed that he met Ruth K and started dating while his now ex-girlfriend Carol 'Sonnie' Muthoni, was still pregnant with their daughter Keilah.

READ: Tears of joy! Carol Sonie hits new heights on YouTube

Netizens were quick to remind him of his camaraderie with Carol Sonnie, including the photos that circulated on social media during the pregnancy period and afterwards which suggested that they were in love and still together.

Mulamwah defended Ruth K clarifying that he had already broken up with Carol Sonnie who was pregnant at the time before kicking it off with Ruth K.

“We had broken up already. And during that period, I was feeling very lonely, and I felt as though I would lose myself," Mulamwah explained in a video shared on his Instagram account.

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram)
Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
He shared that owing to the nature of the industry in which he operates, he found it necessary to have a girlfriend shortly after breaking up with Carol Sonnie.

READ: Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie

"When you are creative, and you have no girlfriend, trust me, there is nowhere you are going. You will be having girlfriends every day. Every show, you'll leave with a new woman and waste your life. That's why I started looking for an option.

"And I even told Ruth K when we were courting that even if she turned me down, I would have another girlfriend. But she wasn't accepting because she was seeing Carol with her pregnancy, and that's why I love her to date," Mulamwah clarified.

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K
Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian and his lover welcomed a son named Oyando Jnr in February this year.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
