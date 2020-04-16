Ruth Matete deactivates all her social media pages days after husband's death

Gospel singer and Minister Ruth Matete has deactivated all her social media pages, just days after she announced the passing of her husband from burns sustained from a gas explosion accident at their house.

Reports said that Pastor Apewajoye was working on fixing their gas cylinder which was faulty, but after returning the cylinder into the house and trying to light it up the explosion happened leaving him with burn injuries.

Matete confirmed the sad news via her Facebook page with a post that read; “My Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord ...I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time.”

Pulse Live has now learnt that the former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) winner decided to deactivate her social media accounts, in what is seen as shielding herself from negativity on social media as she mourns her husband.

BelovedJohn’s manager

A day after the death of Ruth Matete’s husband, Beloved John Apewajoye, his manager sent out a 17 minute video that went viral, where he was demanding that he does not get buried before a postmortem is conducted to ascertain what really killed him.

The manager (Jessy McJessy) accused Ms Matete of having been violent in the marriage and she at one point stabbed the husband in his presence.

He also accused the singer of covering her husband’s death and not wanting to let the family know what was going on, yet the accident happened at the beginning of April.