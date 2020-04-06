WCB President Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam SK has reacted to reports that he is no longer working with the singer.

In a post he shared on Instagram, Sallam responded to the claims by sharing a picture of himself with the singer saying that people making the claims were out to boost their blogs because they did not have news.

He went on to tag Diamond in the caption asking him if they should give their followers and the blogs the 'good news' which he did not reveal.

Sallam SK’s reaction after reports that he is no longer Diamond’s manager

“Umewaona wale wanataka kuboost viblog vyao vimekosa habari, sasa wacha tuwape habari njema au unasemaje @diamondplatnumz Wajiandae leo au kesho kwenye Insta Live?” said Mendez.

Reports of the two parting ways came after they both made changes to their Instagram bio’s removing each other’s name. Tanzanian gossip sites claimed that the two might have had a money related disagreement.

Initially, Diamond’s bio had Sallam SK’s email as the official email address that was used by anyone who wanted to book the WCB boss for a show, while Sallam’s bio said that he was Diamond Platnumz and rapper AY’s manager.

After the changes, Diamond Platnumz put up his own email address as the official email that people would now use for his bookings.

Sallam on the other hand, removed Diamond and AY’s names on his bio which he replaced with ‘Businessman’.

Despite this changes, it still remains unclear if the two are officially not working together or not.