Samidoh’s wife, Edday sends tongues wagging with cryptic rant on side-chicks

Charles Ouma

Samidoh has two children with Karen Nyamu and three with Edday

Edday Nderitu, the wife to Mugithi hitmaker Samidoh (Samuel Muchoki) has taken to social media with a cryptic message that sent tongues wagging just days after the musician attended the swearing in of his baby mama Karen Nyamu at the Senate.

While responding to a fan’s comment on her timeline in regards to side chicks, Edday gave her take in a post that sent tongues wagging with some speculating that a storm is brewing in the hitmaker’s home.

Without mentioning names, Edday wrote:

It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she is better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased."

Fans unpacked her comment with many wondering if she was speaking from her own experience with Samidoh and Nyamu, a love triangle that has made headlines.

Some opined that the comment could be a reflection of Edday’s feelings after Samidoh opted to get into a relationship with the nominated senator with whom he has two children.

He sent tongues wagging when he attended Nyamu’s swearing in at the Senate.

Samidoh welcomed his second child- a baby girl with the politician in February this year.

Ms Nyamu updated her fans of the arrival of her newborn with a photo holding the baby girl's little hand, with the caption: "We give you [God] all the glory. Grateful."

His relationship with the city politician has been dramatic, with Edday caught right in the middle of the chaos even as she focuses on raising her three children.

The pair was caught up in an altercation during a work-related trip to Mombasa, with the politician accusing the hitmaker of domestic abuse.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti [Maximum Security Prison]. I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he checked all around until he found me,” she narrated, revealing for the first time that she had gotten pregnant by him for a second time.

Charles Ouma
