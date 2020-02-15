As people treated their loved ones to Valentine’s surprises, gifts and dates, Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi had other plans.

Ms Saumu who is pregnant, treated more than a hundred street kids with food on that special day.

“Wanna know how I spent my valentines; Woke up very early ...pregnancy Hormones though hata kama I was feeling lazy 🤦‍♀️😓cooked for more than 100 street kids and I really thought this won’t go through ..but look at God 😭😭😭😭he just has his way of making things happen.the day turned out to be such a success” read part of Saumu’s post.

I cooked for more than 100 street kids – Saumu Mbuvi on how she spent her Valentines

She thanked all those who helped her in her cause stating that that is what her heart wanted, stating that giving back to the society was the price people paid for being alive. She also disclosed that she wouldn't have a classy baby shower as per people’s expectations.

"Thank you all for all your support ...May you all never luck...The price we pay for being alive and having good health is giving back to the society.There is no such a fulfilling feeling than sleeping knowing two or more smiled because of you.The feeling is heavenly.Because we are queens we spread the love❤️and sorry to anyone expecting a classy baby-shower from me ..this is all that my heart wanted ❤️To the amazing team I am more than grateful and to my partner in crime @muyu_ke thank you loads❤️Doris Kanario “ said Saumu.

In another post, she stated that she would love to see the street children with shelter and food and a better future because they deserved it.

"I pray to see a better future ..a future where there will be a shelter home for all these amazing souls ...churches ,the government..I’m sure something can be done ...so many of these kids don’t even know where they came from 😭😭Some just know nothing but the streets 🙏🏽they deserve a future" added Ms Saumu.

Her fans went ahead to thank her for her kindness and generosity as some wished her a safe delivery.

Here are some of the reactions;

Elizabeth George Congratulations 🎉🎉 and God bless you for the big heart you have.💓💓

Brenda Ndung'u Be blessed dear .....And I pray for a safe delivery of your baby.....

Doris Kanario It was Amazing dear , sharing with the less fortunate

Andriana Miura God bless you back double double you will never luck

Shally Righa Wow!! This is amazing love . You are special 🤗🤗🤗❤️

Cate Mueni Be blessed

Hadassah Muiruri Good girl God bless you abundantly and take care of you throughout

Photos (Courtesy)

