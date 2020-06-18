Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has fired a tough warming at a lady who created a private account to just to abuse her and try to downgrade her with hateful comments.

An upset Ms Mbuvi made it clear that bullies don’t scare her anymore because she has grown a thick skin and those hating on her should focus on elevating themselves in life.

“Some woman Just created a Private account to write Nonsense and abuse me. You have a long way to go, my skin is too thick, I don’t give into cyber bullying …instead of elevating yourselves and your fellow women you are here hating, being Jealous and writing stupid comments like a school drop out … you can’t downgrade me to your level, whoever you are. Women!! They are the only ones who had the power to talk to a snake in the bible so nothing shocks me. My friend…Mweneyzi Mungu akusafishie Roho Yako!” reads Saumu Mbuvi post.

Saumu Mbuvi, her Hubby and daughter

Wedding and New Born

Away from the bullies, Just the other day Saumu Mbuvi hinted that her wedding date with her Senator hubby Anwar Loitiptip is set and soon they will be walking down the aisle.

In March, the two welcomed a new born baby into their family. Saumu shared the good news with her followers saying that she was grateful for her bundle of joy who also shares a birthday with her firstborn daughter.

“Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and still it happens to be my firstborns birthday as well as women’s day. am more than grateful to God for all his blessings. The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life," read her post.

