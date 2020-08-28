Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol have explained the meaning behind their hit song Rhumba Japani which has attracted a good number of fans from their recently launched album, Midnight Train.

Sauti Sol decided to tell their fans why they wrote the song that features Sol Generation singers Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller, Kaskazini, Xenia Manasseh, Okello Max and Nairobi Horns, after a fan identified as Nya Mgezenge, asked to know what the song means.

“I want to know what that Rhumba Japani song means @sautisol it's one of my favs on the album,” asked the Fan.

Sauti Sol explain the meaning behind the song Rhumba Japani

The boy band then responded saying that there was a Congolese band called Rhumba Japan they used to watch play in Nairobi after their practice, as they waited for rush hour to end so that bus fare could reduce.

Sauti Sol went on to say that the song is a poem to the band and the significance of that time in their lives and music journey.

“There's a Congolose band called Rhumba Japan. We used to go watch them play at a pub in Nairobi after our practice to avoid rush hour bus fare because that's when it was affordable to go home. The jam is an ode to them and the significance of those times in our journey,” explained Sauti Sol.