Sauti Sol lead Vocalist Bien Aime Baraza has disclosed that he will never share his wedding photos on social media, months have he tied the knot with his fiancée Chiki Kuruka.

Speaking to Massawe Japanni, the singer explained that most of his followers and fans will not be able to connect or understand how important his wedding day was to him and his partner and that's why he opted not to share photos.

“Hizo picha sijaziweka wazi kwa sababu, Harusi yangu first of all haikuwa harusi ya Kawaida. Nilienda kwa AG, na after kwenda kwa AG nilifanya tu lunch ndogo nikainvite tu marafiki zangu wa karibu tukala lunch. Hiyo vibe ambayo ilikuwa hapo ile siku, ilikuwa the happiest day of my life, sijapata kufeel hiyo kitu siku nyingine, pahali pengine popote. Na nikipiga picha niwekee mtandaoni, mtu ambaye anaangalia hiyo picha haelewi circumstances, haelewi contexts ya kwa nini watu wamevaa vile wamevaa. Haelewi mbona hii harusi haina Bibi harusi mwenye amevaa nguo sijui inakaa aje. Haelewi mbona Bien hajavaa suti" said Bien Aime Baraza.

Sauti Sol’s Bien with his Wife Chiki Kuruka

He added that "Sitaki kupatia watu wajinga nafasi ya kupeana maoni yao kuhusu Harusi yangu. Kwa hivyo nikajiwekea hiyo siku, ndo nisijiharibie hiyo siku na comments za watu. Staki ufala, mimi vitu zangu ni vitu zangu na nilienjoy sana hiyo siku. Nikiweka huku njee watu waanze kuweka comments zao, mimi hukuwa mtu ambaye na-catch feelings Haraka sana. Nitajipata natukanana na watu huko. Watu wako na vitu mingi kwa vichwa zao vile mimi nafaa kuishi maisha Yangu, but hii ni yangu na mimi ndo nitadictate. Wasahau hiyo mamabo hakuna picha wataona”

Bien tied the knot with his fiancée at the Attorney General’s office and later held a very private ceremony with only his close friends and family in attendance. No phones were allowed into the venue.

Later on Anyiko PR, a firm managed by Anyiko Owoko who has been Sauti Sol’s publicists for the longest time made the news public.

Bien Aime Baraza with his wife Chiki Kuruka.

“JUST GOT MARRIED!! Congratulations to newlyweds @bienaimesol @chikikuruka ❤ Another one bites the dust!!” reads a post on Anyiko PR.

Bien proposed to Chiki Kuruka last year in an affair that was graced by family members and close friends. Bien hired a whole Cinema Hall to pop the big question and gladly Chiki said YES..

"I was not expecting this at all! Hiring out a cinema, all my family and friends involved. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Easiest yes I’ve ever said. To my homie, my nigha, my best friend and shit my FIANCÉ, I love you,” Wrote Chiki Kuruka after the proposal.

