Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol’s guitarist Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandi (Amanda) are expecting their first child.

The two announced their pregnancy by sharing a picture of Ms Mandy’s grown baby bump which she captioned with the following words; “Remember your 2020 BLESSINGS are still intact. Happy new month friends! 🥰😊 Mr O done given me the best gift yet 💙.”

Polycarp aka Fancy Fingers on the other hand shared the same image, saying that, “She’s a QUEEN. So SUPREME. 👶🏾”

Photo

Sauti Sol’s Polycarp and wife Lady Mandy announce pregnancy (Photo)

The two became husband and wife in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony held in Burundi in August 2018, where Ms Amanda comes from.

Upon their announcement, several celebrities and friends went ahead to send the couple congratulatory messages as they await the birth of their first child.

Sauti Sol’s Polycarp and wife Lady Mandy announce pregnancy (Photo)

anyikowoko I am going to be an auntie!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats Amandine and @itsmefancyfingers

sowairina Beautiful😍Congratulations Mama🤗

kalekyemumo Alililililiiiiiii ateeeee whuuuaaat ati auntie Kalekye 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

terryannechebet Oh wow!!!! And you look so beautiful!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to you both!

misskihoro Aililililililililililililililililililililililiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!! Congratulations Mama!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Love to you guys!

talliaoyando Finallaaaaayyyy can I shout to the world now???? Glooooowwww also @itsmefancyfingers goooaaaaaalllllllll😘😘😘😘😘

jahmbykoikai Congratulations Amanda....ariko urasa neza sha 😊❤️

iamchimano ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

victoriakimani Yayyyyy💕💕💕💕Congratulations !!!!💕💕💕💕💕

tracywanjiru_ Congratulations mama 🥳🥳 this is such great news and you look stunning ❤️❤️God bless

kate_actress Oh my 😍😍 so beautiful CONGRATULATIONS @iamladymandy @itsmefancyfingers 🙌🏽

hassansarah Congratulations you guys🤗🙏🏾😍

moniqueangelynbett CONGRATULATIONS @itsmefancyfingers @iamladymandy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Can't wait to meet Sol baby 😍😍😍

khaligraph_jones Congratulations bro