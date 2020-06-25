Sauti Sol Guitarist Polycarp Otieno aka Fancy Fingers and his wife Lady Mandy have unveiled their own cooking show dubbed ‘Meals in Minutes with The O’s.

In a sneak peek shared on Instagram, the couple announced that the show will officially premiere on Saturday on their YouTube channel.

“We are excited to announce our cooking show dubbed ‘Meals in Minutes with The O’s!’. It’s been a long time coming and we have always wanted to share our unconventional ways of cooking that will literally spice up your life! When lockdown started many of us got more interest into cooking at home more. It’s way healthier and most times cheaper than eating out everyday. And we thought why not let you into our kitchen and explore all kinds of different plant based foods. This show will appeal to meat eaters who want to try different kinds of foods that are not necessarily meat and for vegans who want to try new ways of making their foods. It’s for EVERYONE! First episode out this Saturday. Subscribe to our channel The O’s on YouTube for this and much more about us and our family(little one coming soon! 👶🏾 ❤️) #myramtons #mealsinminuteswiththeo’s,” shared Polycarp.

Sauti Sol’s Polycarp and wife Lady Mandy unveil their own Cooking show (Video)

In a separate post Lady Mandy wrote; “Ommgggggggg guys come close!!! We are shouting , so I guess all y' all at the back are covered! 🤣🤣🤣😭😭

We ( Mr O and I) 🤩 have a cooking show guys!!! Meals in minutes with the O' s , welcome to our kitchen , welcome to where our family has the most fun : cooking and eating well!

#bewell # myramtons #mealsinminuteswiththeos.”

Sauti Sol’s Polycarp and wife Lady Mandy unveil their own Cooking show (Video)

Also Read: Sauti Sol’s Bien weighs in on Raila’s trip to Dubai for Surgery

Pregnancy

Away from the cooking show the two love birds are also expecting their first Child.

“Remember your 2020 BLESSINGS are still intact. Happy new month friends! 🥰😊 Mr O done given me the best gift yet 💙.” wrote Lady Mandy.

The two became husband and wife in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony held in Burundi in August 2018, where Ms Amanda comes from.