Bobi Wine surprises wife with exquisite graduation party [PHOTOS]

According to Barbie, Bobi Wine has made it a habit to drop and pick her from the airport. He did the same when she came back to the country on December 13, 2021. This didn’t give Barbie any ideas of what was awaiting her at home.

“Late and tired, on 13th December 2021, I reached home to a huge surprise. In Magere, I found my parents, siblings, inlaws, paternal/maternal Aunties and Uncles and close friends converged to celebrate with me my newest academic achievement of a Master Degree in Human Rights. “

“Lately Bobi Wine has normalized picking and dropping me off at the airport so when he picked us up on this day," she stated.

I barely suspected that he had organized one of those beautiful family gatherings to celebrate my Graduation. Thank you Taata, I love you and of course I will revenge some time soon,” Barbie wrote on her Facebook

On arriving at home in Magere, Barbie was welcomed by her friends and family who were there to celebrate her latest achievement.