Kenyans show support to Sharon Obara after Miss World journey

Obara finished in the top 20

Beauty queen Sharon Obara may not have won the Miss World title, but her performance on that stage won the hearts of Kenyans.

Obara flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time this week for her final performance in the competition.

Her journey in the pageant ended in the top 20, an unexpected blow for Kenyans who had high hopes for the current Miss Kenya.

Last year, Obara made the pageant’s top 40 before it was postponed in December amid Covid-19 concerns.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned the 70th Miss World in a ceremony held on Thursday morning. Shree Saini from the US was crowned first runner-up and Olivia Yacé from Ivory Coast second runner-up.

The coronation took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. After her win, the official Instagram page of Miss World posted a video of Karolina Bielawska, Shree Saini and Olivia Yace celebrating their win.

The video shows a speechless Karolina getting excited and saying that she still needs time to process the turn of events.

Shree Saini and Olivia Yace added that they were proud of Karolina’s win. "Our new Miss World! Karolina Bielawska from Poland," the video was captioned.

How was the winner chosen?

Miss World requires its applicants to have had no legal troubles or criminal record in the past. Countries are also strict on reputation and general presence, requiring that individuals not bring shame upon themselves, their country, or the competition at large.

The winner is chosen by a panel of judges from these delegates. A highlight of the event for years has been the Question & Answer round that the contestants participate in.

"What is the most important discovery yet to be discovered?" was the question asked to Bielawska.

Bielawska answered that it was her own discovery, that it cost little to enrich the lives of others, be empathetic, compassionate to people and that all could be 'great' and learn through these gestures.

