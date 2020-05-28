She had a date with her dad – Betty Kyallo confirms she is co-parenting with Dennis Okari

K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo has confirmed that she is co-parenting with her ex-husband in a post she shared on Instagram talking about her daughter Ivanna.

In the post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Kyallo said Ivanna is becoming a sweet little girl and does things for herself, and that she had chosen to dress how she did, because she had a date with her dad.

The TV journalist went on to say the things she likes and those she doesn’t like, as she thanked God for giving her (Ivanna) a second chance, to be with her.

(Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna)

“My baby is becoming a sweet little girl 🎈🎈 she chooses what to wear She likes dresses and track suits just like me❤️ she chose what to wear today because she had a date with her dad. She loves makeup, lipstick especially 🤗🤗 She doesn’t like cuddles anymore, I have to beg for kisses, she gives hugs easily and she doesn’t like oats anymore😆 I’m happy God Gave me a second chance with her. She is @ivannatheentertainer,” wrote Betty.

This is the first time she has talked about Ivanna meeting her dad since they parted ways.

In previous interview, Betty Kyallo said she was not comfortable talking about co-parenting with her ex-husband publicly.

“I would really like to keep that very private. Maybe sooner or later, I will be able to talk about it but for now, I would just rather not and keep it off the media,” she said.

Later on in a question and answer session via her Insta-stories, Betty made it clear that she was not co-parenting and was a single mother.

"How do you co-parent? Do you have a formal system or schedule?" Asked a curious fan.

She relied that “I’m a single Parent.