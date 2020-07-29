Kenyans from all walks of life are finding it had to swallow the bitter truth that former Boxer Conjestina Achieng is living in abject poverty despite being one of the best boxers Kenya ever had.

On Tuesday, media personality Carol Radull gave an update on Conjestina’s well-being, stating that she has lost a lot of weight but physically she is still strong.

Carol paid the former boxer a visit in company of her sister Flora Radull, donating a few essentials to her family.

However, photos from Carol’s meeting with Achieng elicited reactions among Kenyans who argued that it’s not right for the government to neglect people who fought hard to put Kenya’s name on the world map.

Sonko's Help on Conjestina

In her update, Radull mentioned that Achieng needs more than Rehab, to get her back on her feet.

On November 2nd 2018, Governor Mike Sonko airlifted an ailing Conjestina Achieng from Kisumu to Nairobi for rehabilitation purposes and medical attention, promising to give her a job once she is treated. But as it stands now, it seems Sonko’s plan did not manifest to the core.

Radull's update ion Conjestina Acheing

“A few days ago @floradull and I visited Conjestina Achieng at her family home in Yala. She has been top of my mind since covid struck since so many sports people are struggling (more than usual) at this time. She has lost a lot of weight but physically she is still strong.

She is however very angry at what she feels is a system that abandoned her at her time of need. She repeatedly said how she was on top of the world, represented Kenya but felt a lack of recognition. In her humble hut; what struck me most was a shrine she had put up for silverware - shields and belts; her only reminder of what she used to mean to the country.

I know many have tried to assist her in various ways but unfortunately a lot of those moves have not worked. I am no medical expert; but I see little sense in taking someone to rehab for some time then returning them to the same challenging environment.

In my layman's assessment; she is not mad but she does need more rehab to overcome her dependence on abusive substances. She also needs some counselling (anger management) But she then needs to be in an environment where her mind is kept busy; where her talent is being used; where she feels useful and appreciated. Right now she sits at home with her thoughts - doing nothing...

We all just hope and pray for a lasting solution that will see such an icon be in a position to make an impact towards the sport of boxing in this country. She still can. #ForTheLoveofTheGame” shard Carol Radull.

Reactions from Kenyans

aggie_the_dance_queen “I have a lot to say about this but may the lord keep giving you strength to offer support to those deserving.its sad how some of our heroes n heroines in dfferent areas esp sport have been neglected despite them bringing glory n pride to our country”

sowairina “GodBless you Carol🙏🏾♥️”

okwarayvonne “Bless you Carol🙏”

shikshaarora “You are an angel @carolradull God bless you always ❤️”