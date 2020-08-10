Over the weekend, Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize decided to spill the beans on what led to his breakup with ex-lover Jacqueline Wolper, alleging that she wanted to sleep with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz.

Konde Boy made the revelation during a live concert in Dodoma, stating that Wolper was a serial cheater, who was eyeing his then boss, to an extent of promising to give him (Diamond) a son.

Harmonize’s exposé about Wolper’s behaviour comes days after she alleged that the singer dumped her after getting a sponsor (Sarah-Harmonize’s wife), something that prompted Konde Boy to revert back with his side of the story.

She wanted to sleep with Diamond

“Sio vizuri kuwasema Wanawake lakini inaniumiza, maana niliamua kukaa kimya lakini the more anazidi kufanya interviews, anasema mimi nilipata mzungu, sponsor nikamuacha. Ki ukweli inaniuma sana… kilichotifanya tuachane nina Imani hata yeye hajui.

…Ilikuwa ni mwezi was kwanza, tulikuwa na Party nyumbani kwa Kaka Yangu, Boss Wangu wa zamani Diamond Platnumz. Tukawa tunaparty, bila haya, bila aibu akawa anamtaka Diamond Kimapenzi.

Speaking from my heart, sijawahi kusema popote pale, leo ndo nasema ili ajue na mwenye hajui kama mimi najua. Akawa anamwambia Diamond kwamba nitakuzalia mtoto wa kiume, kipindi hicho Diamond ana mtoto mmoja tu Tiffah ambaye Birthday yake ilikuwa jana Maskini wa mungu. Akamwambia atamzalia mtoto wa kiume, akamwambia hadhi yangu sio ya kutembea na Harmonize, nipo tu na Harmonize ili nipate ukaribu na wewe, I love you so much.

Alipotoka, Diamond akanipigia simu ananiambia mdogo wangu njoo nyumbani ukiamka asubuhi. Diamond alishindwa kuniambia live ilibidi anywe pombe ndo aweze kuniambia mwanamke wako ananitaka kimapenzi” said Harmonize in part.

The Uno-hitmaker added that her ex-lover was a serial cheater and on several occasions he busted her with messages from other men.

He further disclosed that there was a time he gifted her a brand new car on her Birthday and Tsh 30 million injection into her business but she was still cheating on him.

Wolper who is an actress and fashionpreneur parted ways with Harmonize in 2017.

