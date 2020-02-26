Tanzanian rapper comes clean on allegations that he has beef with Diamond because of his wife

Tanzanian Hip Hop artiste Shetta has come clean on allegations that he has been beefing with WCB boss Diamond Platnumz because of his wife.

Speaking to Global Publishers, Shetta made it clear that the allegations have no basis at all, adding that if people have been following him and Diamond on social media, they will know that they have no problem at all.

He went on to say that in most cases, people talk about anything that they feel like saying, and their words cannot create differences between them.

Baba Kayla as he sometimes refers to himself added that being a star, such allegations are expected and you get used to them in the long run, because their is always the truth.

“Kuna vitu vingine huwa hata havina kichwa wala miguu. Kama mtu akinifuatilia kwenye Instagram mimi na Mondi, atagundua hakuna tatizo lolote. Wakati mwingine kila mtu anaongea kitu ambacho anajisikia kuongea na hayawezi kutusababisha tuwe na tofauti. Ukiwa staa kama hivi ni kawaida na ukivisikia haviumi wala nini kwa sababu ukweli upo,” he said.

The allegations have been making rounds on social media, with claims that Diamond Platnumz had a love affair with his wife Mama Kayla.