Konde Music Worldwide producer Bonga announced that he had left the Harmonize owned stable, a few days ago.

Explaining why he had decided to leave when the label was just picking up, the music producer cum sound engineer said that he decided start his own career as an artiste.

He went on to say that he was in good terms with harmonize and made the move with his full blessing, having grown under his Konde Gang label.

Sijagombana naye – Harmonize’s ex-producer on why he left Konde Gang

Bonga added that anytime Harmonize calls on him for work, he will always be available.

“Ninachoshukuru Mungu kwa Harmonize sijagombana naye nimeondoka nikamwambia Bro ni wakati wangu kufanya movement kwa sababu ya mitikasi maisha lazima yaendelee akaniambia freshi akanibless. Akitaka kufanya kazi akinitafuta tutafanya,” he said.

“Nafanya sasa na Lykos Empire na sababu zangu za msingi ni kama msanii sasa. Nimeamua kusign niznze kutoa kazi zangu kama msanii… sikuwa nafanya kazi na Harmonize tu ila nimekuwa producer ambaye nimekulia katika himaya ya Konde Gang ila kwa sasa sipo pale. Nimeamua kufanya movement na kampuni nyingine kuanzisha maisha yangu mapya. Kila siku inatakiwa mtu uangalie kila hatua unazopiga,” added Bonga.

Sijagombana naye – Harmonize’s ex-producer on why he left Konde Gang

After his departure, Producer Bonga signed for Lykos Empire which is now his new management.