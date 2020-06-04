Controversial Gospel singer Ringtone Apoko has finally explained why he wanted to give one of his Range Rovers to South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

Speaking during a recent interview, the Zoea Mawe singer said that he did not want to marry Zari but only wanted to encourage her, as he accused the media of misinterpreting his post.

He went on to mention that as a Christian, he only said he loved her just like Jesus loves her.

Sikuwa nataka kumuoa - Ringtone explains why he wanted to give Zari Hassan his Range Rover

“Zari sikuwa nataka kumuoa. Niliona Diamond amemuacha na anacomplain ati amekuwa heart broken. Mimi kama mtumishi wa mungu nikaona nimuencourage. My first post nilisema Zari najua umeachana na Diamond ulishasema mwenyewe na kama unatafuta mwanaume hawezi kukuheartbreak ni yesu. Nikamwambia mimi kama Ringtone nakupenda kabisa venye yesu anakupenda,” said Ringtone.

The controversial singer clarified that he offered Zari his high end car (Range Rover) because he had seen her post declaring love for that model of cars, and since he had others, he offered her one.

“Hio nilikuwa najaribu kumsaidia. Alikuwa amepost akisema anapenda range rover akapost ako na ya White, nikaona sababu nina nyingi na yeye ako na moja nikaona nimpe ya black,” he added.

When he was asked why he had not settled down and if he was dating anyone, Ringtone said that he has not yet seen the kind of woman he is looking for.

“Wasichana wengi wenye ninapata wanataka fame, na wanataka pesa. Because I decided washichana nimewaona lakini ule msichana natafuta sijamuona,” responded Ringtone.

In 2018, Ringtone confessed love for Zari Hassan shortly after she parted ways with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz. That same year she visited Kenya for a charity event and during one of the media tours she had, Ringtone tried to deliver the Range Rover gift to her, which she blatantly turned down.