Simon Kabu admits to having 24-year-old daughter

Amos Robi

Sarah Kabus leaked posts have elicited mixed reactions regarding her marriage

Bonfire adventures proprietor Simon Kabu has revealed he has a 24-year-old daughter outside his marriage. In a question-and-answer session on Instagram, Kabu revealed that the daughter exists and that his wife, Sarah knew.

"Is it true you have a 24-year-old daughter and you've been hiding her from Sarah?" A follower asked.

Kabu acknowledged the daughter being there but denied hiding it from his wife Sarah. "Hapo kwa hiding hapana but yuko,” he responded.

In the session Kabu also ruled out rumors of his marriage being on the verge of collapsing. "Is it true mumewachana na Sarah?" Simon was asked by another follower "Olisikia wapi?" he boldly responded.

Word of the couple’s relationship being rocky filled the air this past week with posts leaked on social media saying Simon had taken off with their two children minus his wife’s consent.

In the posts Sarah allegedly said the two were done and dusted noting that was the reason why he took off with the kids. “For those who may not understand am done and dusted with him and thus why he took off with my kids."

Simon and SarahKabu of Bonfire Adventures
She further urged the authorities not to be compromised at the expense of the children saying that the law says children should be with their mother.

To all the police out there, never receive a bribe at the expense of a child losing their mother. Very very heartbreaking. You will pay with the tears of that child in the hands of strangers. The law knows why children should be with their mother.” Sarah said.

Sarah also advised women to keep off toxic marriages noting that being couple goals and protecting family businesses was not important. “Ladies if you find yourself in this situation never fail to speak out I now understand Lilian Nganga,” she stated.

It is however unclear whether the drama is real or is orchestrated to have the couple’s travel business marketed ahead of the Easter holiday.

Amos Robi

