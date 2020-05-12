If you thought that you are having a rough day, then think about singer Akothee who got two of her family members admitted in hospital amidst a pandemic that has paralyzed lots of activities around the world.

A heartbroken Madam Boss shared the sad news via her Instagram, stating she is going through a hard time with bad news streaming in from all corners.

According to the self-proclaimed president of single mothers, her father and daughter who stay in France are currently in hospital something that is denying her peace.

AAkothee with her Girls. Akothee overwhelmed by bad news as father and daughter are admitted in Hospital

Heartbroken

As if that’s not enough, her caretaker also got his child admitted in hospital for about a week now, while her Steward lost his father on Monday.

"If you think you had a bad day , don't allow a bad day makes you feel like you have a bad life

Please remember us in your prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

My caretaker has his child admitted since one week.

Today in the morning mu steward lost his day.

About 10:00am my dad rushed to hospital.

About 4pm Turkana news.

About to go to bed my daughter fancy Makadia rushed to hospital. I am tired” shared Akothee.

Also Read: Gospel singer Ben Cyco loses sister to cancer

Akothee overwhelmed by bad news as father and daughter are admitted in Hospital

The Turkana sad Story

On the other hand, a form one student she was sponsoring in Turkana County is also reported to be dead after being beaten by some drunkards.

“Broken today, 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔💔 I was at peace when all of you were in school, I knew you would never go hungry and well taken care off, and that's why I registered you in a boarding school after the death of your mother 😭😭🙆‍♂️, I wanted to take you with me and live with you, ,but I had to wait for the family to make a decision. Before we were cleared, Korona came, and scattered both the rich and the poor, 🙆‍♂️ now all of you are back on the streets🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, I have been looking for you since schools closed so I could send food with no results, no one to communicate with , only to receive this sad news that you were beaten to death with some drunkards who first broke your leg , and now your arm, your sister was taken to some interior and dumped there with no food and nobody 😭😭😭😭, ooh God why Am I so broken like this today with children I dint give birth too🙏🏾😭😭, If I committed suicide during the time I thought challenges were problems ,where would my children be today ? So all the efforts We did since mom passed away ,we shall start again from zero, I pray that pastor find your sister, And I am happy that the family has finaly accepted that I could take you with me 😭😭, I knew it was not going to work in the two environments & trying to parent with phones with this distance. Pastor reached out today and your uncle is working on the process and paper work so I could have you legally, I am so sorry for what the world has put you into ,may Your mothers soul rest in peace. It wont be long ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💪💪💪💪💪@akotheefoundation”

Also Read: Akothee adopts homeless man, donates a wheelchair to him (Photos)

Akothee overwhelmed by bad news as father and daughter are admitted in Hospital

Akothee overwhelmed by bad news as father and daughter are admitted in Hospital

Away from the sad news, the Abebo hit-maker has been on the front-line, helping the less fortunate in the society put a meal on the table during the Coronavirus pandemic.