Bahati reveals dating was tough immediately after adopting son

"Nakumbuka ata at times singe- date just to avoid the confusion of you calling different girls mummy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ," he said.

The artist on Monday shared an IGTV video of when the 2015 Groove Awards winner visited the Abandoned Baby Centre (ABC) children's home for a thanksgiving show.

After the show, Morgan who was two years old at the time, insisted that he wanted to go home with Bahati.

"I was Just Starting in My Music Career; Few Years Since I had left ABC Children's in Mathare & this Was My First Concert Ever! After the show the 2 Year old Morgan cried to go home with me and he did not want to go back to the Orphanage where he lived after the demise of the parents😢," revealed the singer.

Due to how emotional the situation was, Bahati decided to adopt the child despite not being financially stable nor being eligible to adopt.

"I was still struggling financially to afford raising a child. The big complication was I lived in a small room & and I was not qualified to adopt 🥺 ( I had no one to take care of the baby)."

Due to his financial situation at the time, Bahati couldn't hire a nanny to help him take care of the child.

"I remember when I had to teach myself how to cook; I remember when I had to go with you on all shows before we could get a committed house help," revealed Bahati.