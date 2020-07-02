Singer Betty Bayo has disclosed that she once bleached her skin to please a man she was dating back in the days.

In a post, Bayo confessed that she was optimistic that the man she was dating at that time could marry her, so she opted for body transformation to meet the desires of her man.

According to the 11th hour hit maker, her man wanted to marry a light skin chick, and because she was in love she gave in and bleached her skin to please him, but later on she was dumped.

Singer Betty Bayo opens up on bleaching her skin to please her Lover

I Bleached to please him

“Bases on a true story .I onced felt in love with a young man I was sure he will marry me I loved and adored him ,he claimed he loved me too and he would marry me if only I was light skinned (rangi ya thau) I decided to remove my legs from the sack ,Mimi huyoo riverroad I bleached my skin nmfurahishe the next thing he told me he will marry me if only I was abit taller weee my friend nlikua natembea na high heals throughout karibu niende nazo kwa choo to ndimukenie , along the way he dumped me leaving me looking like a confused chamelion ..yellow face black legs blue hands 🤣🤣🤣 had no choice that to go back to factory setting,” reads part of Betty Bayo's post.

Singer Betty Bayo opens up on bleaching her skin to please her Lover

Don't succumb to pressure

Bayo went on to advised her fans and followers not to undergo body transformation just to please their partners.

"To all my sister and brother out there trusting God for a lifetime partner learn from my mistake ..kama mtu anakupenda akupende vile ulivyo ,whether black skinny plumpy anyhow you look, any person who compares you with other people force you to be who your not, always lowers your self esteem and still claims he or she loves you is a SCAM . To my future husband am God fearing,short, focused ,chocolate in colour and very jovial and I snore😞 #share your story," shared Betty Bayo.

Singer Betty Bayo opens up on bleaching her skin to please her Lover

Bayo's transformation

In 2016, Bayo did not only grow bigger in size but her skin tone also became a bit light, raising eyebrows on whether she was using bleaching creams and pills to get her curvy body.

At that time, she defended her sudden weight gain saying she was living a stress-free and comfortable life hence the transformation.

But now the secret is out she had bleached to please her partner.

“No, no, no… I was so stressed then but now I am so blessed. I did nothing at all about it, just ate well and relaxed. I didn’t even hit the gym and I am so awesome now; got nothing to compare to the Lord. He is very faithful and has remembered me,” explained Bayo back in 2016.