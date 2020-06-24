Singer Habida speaks after Cancer test turns out negative

Kenyan singer Habida Moloney has opened up after a cancer test she took a few days ago, came back negative.

The singer took to Instagram to say that she had had moments of fear, faith and moments of crying for fear of death and leaving her children.

Habida mentioned that as she waited for her results, she realized that people only prepare when they are in crisis, and that she needs God in all aspects of her life.

Singer Habida

“I’ve got my result! And it’s a fantastic “negative” result for cancer! I have had moments of fear, moments of faith, crying moments at the thought of death because of my children and then moments of confidence that God can do all things! I realised that it’s only in moments of crisis do we prepare! I need God in all facets of my life! I need to prepare myself for trials in life because they WILL come. Why did I have to see death as a real potential before I choose to live? Why can’t we choose life and life more abundantly because that’s Gods will for us? I hope this instigates a thought in you about how you live,” said Habida.

Cancer scare

Her words come a few days after she disclosed that she had a cancer scare after developing a lump in her breast, and had taken a biopsy test.

In her post, she described Cancer as a terrible disease, based on the fact that her father succumbed to the disease back in 2013.

