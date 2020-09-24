Kenya based Burundian singer Kidum has revealed that there is a time he was chased away from the Church choir, on grounds that he doesn’t know how to sing, something that really messed up his self-esteem for years.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cate Rira, Kidum explained that the Catholic teacher who was teaching them how to sing told him that he had a bad voice.

“Kwa Choir niliwahi kufukuzwa… nilifikuzwa kwa sababu ilikuwa ni ya Catholic na huyo Mzungu mwenye alikuwa anatufundisha sisi watoto kuimba alinimbianga na ikani-affect sana kwamba niko na sauti mbaya.

Niliambiwa niko na sauti iko na homa homa hivi, husky voice, nikapata mzee mwingine wa kunifunza Guitar ndo aka build hiyo confidence tena akiniambia any voice can sing muhimu ni kujua kutumia sauti yako,” explained Kidum.

Singer Kidum

The 46-year-old has been in Kenya for the past 25 years, said that he tried to take back his kids back Burundi but unfortunately, they don’t relate with their mother Country basing on the fact that they were born in Kenya.

“Mimi nimekaa miaka 25 Kenya na umri niko na 46 years, na hapa Kenya sikai tu, niko na jamii yangu, na hata watoto wanapozaliwa wanajua hapa ndo kwao. Nishawahi fanya attempt yakwamba mimi ni kutoka Burundi, so Burundi wataiaccept kama kwao lakini ikashindikana, coz walizaliwa hapa,” added Kidum.

During the interview, Kidum mentioned that his move to Kenya was engineered by the Burundian Civil War (1993-2005) at a time he was only 21 years old. The Kwetu maker also disclosed that his brother was shot as he watched, while they were fleeing during the civil war.

Singer Kidum

“Niliona Mauwaji, niliona mbwa zikikula watu, maiti ya mtu Fulani mnaiona mkikimbia , mnarudi mnapata imebaki mifupa kwa barabara ameliwa na mbwa akamalizika… niliona kifo kinakuwa na hakuna Matanga na watu hawalii tena… kuna siku risasi likakuja likashika brother angu mwenye anaishi Dubai sai... hatukuskia until tuliona damu inamjaa…vita ni kitu mbaya sana. Sai ako sawa unaweza kuona tu penye risasi ilipitia.”

Kidum experienced the Burundian Civil War for two years, moved to Congo as a refugee before coming to Kenya.

The singer is currently visiting Burundi for a music Tour.